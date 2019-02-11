Should You Investigate Emak S.p.A. (BIT:EM) At €1.27?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Emak S.p.A. (BIT:EM), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in Italy, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the BIT, rising to highs of €1.42 and falling to the lows of €1.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Emak’s current trading price of €1.27 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Emak’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Emak

What is Emak worth?

Good news, investors! Emak is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €2.12, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Emak’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Emak look like?

BIT:EM Future Profit February 11th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Emak’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since EM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Emak. You can find everything you need to know about Emak in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Emak, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



