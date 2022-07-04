Should You Investigate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) At US$148?

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ExlService Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in ExlService Holdings?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.62% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ExlService Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $145.92, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, ExlService Holdings has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will ExlService Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ExlService Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EXLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXLS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

