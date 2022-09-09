Should You Investigate Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) At UK£0.13?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Filtronic’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Filtronic

What Is Filtronic Worth?

Great news for investors – Filtronic is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Filtronic’s ratio of 19.22x is below its peer average of 24.36x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Communications industry. However, given that Filtronic’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Filtronic look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Filtronic, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although FTC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FTC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FTC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Filtronic, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Filtronic (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Filtronic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

