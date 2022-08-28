Should You Investigate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) At US$221?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$249 and falling to the lows of US$205. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FLEETCOR Technologies' current trading price of US$221 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FLEETCOR Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In FLEETCOR Technologies?

Good news, investors! FLEETCOR Technologies is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.68x is currently well-below the industry average of 29.02x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, FLEETCOR Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from FLEETCOR Technologies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for FLEETCOR Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FLT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FLEETCOR Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in FLEETCOR Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

