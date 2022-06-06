Should You Investigate Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) At AU$20.54?

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Flight Centre Travel Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Flight Centre Travel Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Flight Centre Travel Group seems to be fairly priced at around 3.02% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Flight Centre Travel Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$19.94, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Flight Centre Travel Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Flight Centre Travel Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 81% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Flight Centre Travel Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FLT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Flight Centre Travel Group and you'll want to know about it.

