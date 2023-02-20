Should You Investigate Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE) At NZ$9.41?

Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE), might not be a large cap stock, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of NZ$9.40 to NZ$10.30. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Freightways’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Freightways?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 24%, trading at NZ$9.41 compared to my intrinsic value of NZ$7.58. This means that the opportunity to buy Freightways at a good price has disappeared! Another thing to keep in mind is that Freightways’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Freightways look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 59% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Freightways. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FRE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FRE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FRE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Freightways and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Freightways, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

