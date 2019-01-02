Should You Investigate Grupo Ezentis S.A. (BME:EZE) At €0.48?

Grupo Ezentis S.A. (BME:EZE), which is in the communications business, and is based in Spain, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the BME over the last few months, increasing to €0.75 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €0.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Grupo Ezentis’s current trading price of €0.48 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Grupo Ezentis’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Grupo Ezentis

What is Grupo Ezentis worth?

Great news for investors – Grupo Ezentis is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €0.63, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Grupo Ezentis’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Grupo Ezentis?

BME:EZE Future Profit January 2nd 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Grupo Ezentis. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since EZE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EZE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EZE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Grupo Ezentis. You can find everything you need to know about Grupo Ezentis in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Grupo Ezentis, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



