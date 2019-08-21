Should You Investigate Hanza Holding AB (publ) (STO:HANZA) At kr15.25?

Hanza Holding AB (publ) (STO:HANZA), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Sweden, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the OM over the last few months, increasing to SEK17.15 at one point, and dropping to the lows of SEK15.1. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hanza Holding's current trading price of SEK15.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hanza Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Hanza Holding

What is Hanza Holding worth?

Hanza Holding is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hanza Holding’s ratio of 25.08x is above its peer average of 16.58x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Electronic industry. Furthermore, Hanza Holding’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Hanza Holding?

OM:HANZA Past and Future Earnings, August 21st 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Hanza Holding’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in HANZA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HANZA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HANZA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for HANZA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Hanza Holding. You can find everything you need to know about Hanza Holding in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Hanza Holding, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.