Should You Investigate Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HBH) At €49.75?

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HBH), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in Germany, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the DB. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Hornbach Holding KGaA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Hornbach Holding KGaA

What is Hornbach Holding KGaA worth?

According to my valuation model, Hornbach Holding KGaA seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hornbach Holding KGaA today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €60.45, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Hornbach Holding KGaA’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Hornbach Holding KGaA?

DB:HBH Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Hornbach Holding KGaA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HBH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HBH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Hornbach Holding KGaA. You can find everything you need to know about Hornbach Holding KGaA in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Hornbach Holding KGaA, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.