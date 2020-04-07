Should You Investigate Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (ELI:IPR) At €0.14?

Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (ELI:IPR), which is in the media business, and is based in Portugal, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTLS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais worth?

Good news, investors! Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais’s ratio of 2.92x is below its peer average of 13.59x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais?

ENXTLS:IPR Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IPR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IPR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IPR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

