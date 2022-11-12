Should You Investigate Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) At US$78.20?

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Inari Medical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Inari Medical?

Great news for investors – Inari Medical is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $127.56, but it is currently trading at US$78.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Inari Medical’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Inari Medical generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Inari Medical's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NARI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NARI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NARI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Inari Medical as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Inari Medical you should be aware of.

