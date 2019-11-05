Should You Investigate InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) At UK£0.77?

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP), which is in the personal products business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at InnovaDerma’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is InnovaDerma still cheap?

According to my valuation model, InnovaDerma seems to be fairly priced at around 5.61% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy InnovaDerma today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £0.72, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since InnovaDerma’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of InnovaDerma look like?

LSE:IDP Past and Future Earnings, November 5th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. InnovaDerma’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 78%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? IDP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IDP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

