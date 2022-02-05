Should You Investigate Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) At AU$4.22?

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$5.05 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$3.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Integral Diagnostics' current trading price of AU$4.22 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Integral Diagnostics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Integral Diagnostics worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Integral Diagnostics today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$4.60, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Integral Diagnostics’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Integral Diagnostics?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Integral Diagnostics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IDX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IDX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Integral Diagnostics at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Integral Diagnostics, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

