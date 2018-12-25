Should You Investigate Koenig & Bauer AG (FRA:SKB) At €37.30?

Koenig & Bauer AG (FRA:SKB), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Germany, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the DB, rising to highs of €55.45 and falling to the lows of €36.4. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Koenig & Bauer’s current trading price of €37.3 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Koenig & Bauer’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Koenig & Bauer still cheap?

Great news for investors – Koenig & Bauer is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €61.46, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Koenig & Bauer’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Koenig & Bauer look like?

DB:SKB Future Profit December 25th 18 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Koenig & Bauer’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 20%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SKB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SKB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SKB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Koenig & Bauer. You can find everything you need to know about Koenig & Bauer in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Koenig & Bauer, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

