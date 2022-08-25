Should You Investigate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) At US$99.39?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on LGI Homes’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for LGI Homes

Is LGI Homes Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.59x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.47x, which means if you buy LGI Homes today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe LGI Homes should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that LGI Homes’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of LGI Homes look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for LGI Homes. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LGIH seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LGIH, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LGIH for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on LGIH should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about LGI Homes as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for LGI Homes and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in LGI Homes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

