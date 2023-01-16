Should You Investigate Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) At AU$5.77?

While Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Life360’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Life360 Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Life360 today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$6.00, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Life360’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Life360 look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Life360's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 89%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 360’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 360, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Life360 as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, Life360 has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Life360, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

