Should You Investigate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) At US$54.99?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Marvell Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Marvell Technology?

Great news for investors – Marvell Technology is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $70.83, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Marvell Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Marvell Technology?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Marvell Technology's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 78%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MRVL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRVL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MRVL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Marvell Technology at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Marvell Technology you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Marvell Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

