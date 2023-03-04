Should You Investigate Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) At US$6.93?

While Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Matrix Service’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Matrix Service?

Good news, investors! Matrix Service is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $11.42, but it is currently trading at US$6.93 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Matrix Service’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Matrix Service look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Matrix Service's earnings are expected to increase by 75%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MTRX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTRX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MTRX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

