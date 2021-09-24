Should You Investigate Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) At US$81.89?

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Matson’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Matson worth?

Great news for investors – Matson is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $123.00, but it is currently trading at US$81.89 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Matson’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Matson look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Matson, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MATX is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MATX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MATX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Matson you should be mindful of and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

