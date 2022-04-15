Should You Investigate Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) At AU$1.35?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Mayfield Childcare’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Mayfield Childcare

What's the opportunity in Mayfield Childcare?

Great news for investors – Mayfield Childcare is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$2.08, but it is currently trading at AU$1.35 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Mayfield Childcare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Mayfield Childcare generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Mayfield Childcare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MFD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MFD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MFD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Mayfield Childcare (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Mayfield Childcare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

