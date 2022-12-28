Should You Investigate MBB SE (ETR:MBB) At €96.80?

While MBB SE (ETR:MBB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine MBB’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is MBB Worth?

MBB appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that MBB’s ratio of 46.17x is above its peer average of 12.38x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Industrials industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since MBB’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of MBB look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for MBB. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MBB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MBB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MBB for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MBB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into MBB, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - MBB has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

