Should You Investigate Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) At AU$1.01?

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$1.37 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.01. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Michael Hill International's current trading price of AU$1.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Michael Hill International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Michael Hill International still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.74x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.82x, which means if you buy Michael Hill International today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Michael Hill International should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Michael Hill International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Michael Hill International generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Michael Hill International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MHJ’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MHJ? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MHJ, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MHJ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Michael Hill International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Michael Hill International you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Michael Hill International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

