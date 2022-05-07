Should You Investigate Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) At UK£2.10?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.66 and falling to the lows of UK£2.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Mitchells & Butlers' current trading price of UK£2.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mitchells & Butlers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Mitchells & Butlers?

Good news, investors! Mitchells & Butlers is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £3.25, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Mitchells & Butlers’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Mitchells & Butlers look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Mitchells & Butlers' case, its revenues over the next couple of years are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MAB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MAB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MAB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Mitchells & Butlers, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mitchells & Butlers.

If you are no longer interested in Mitchells & Butlers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

