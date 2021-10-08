Should You Investigate Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) At UK£23.10?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Morgan Sindall Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Morgan Sindall Group

What's the opportunity in Morgan Sindall Group?

Good news, investors! Morgan Sindall Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £31.34, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Morgan Sindall Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Morgan Sindall Group look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Morgan Sindall Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MGNS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGNS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MGNS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Morgan Sindall Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Morgan Sindall Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • This Growth Stock Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

    Last year, the pandemic proved the importance of a digital-first business model. More consumers are shopping online and connecting with brands through the internet, and companies that hope to win and maintain customer loyalty need a strong digital presence. With that in mind, PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) should be on your watchlist.

  • Cannabis Investors: Here's the Next Big Pot Stock of 2021

    Buying shares of a newly listed marijuana company can be risky but doing so will give you an opportunity to amplify your potential returns. With market caps all over $1 billion, Ascend Wellness, Verano Holdings, and WM Holding (NASDAQ: MAPS) are some of the larger marijuana companies to begin trading on major exchanges this year. Another company Cannabis investors should watch for in the fourth quarter: Leafly.