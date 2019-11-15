Should You Investigate NagaCorp Ltd. (HKG:3918) At HK$13.64?

NagaCorp Ltd. (HKG:3918), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in Cambodia, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SEHK over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine NagaCorp’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is NagaCorp worth?

According to my valuation model, NagaCorp seems to be fairly priced at around 0.48% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy NagaCorp today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth HK$13.57, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since NagaCorp’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will NagaCorp generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for NagaCorp. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 3918’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 3918, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

