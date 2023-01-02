Should You Investigate Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) At US$2.25?

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Nerdy’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Nerdy Worth?

According to my valuation model, Nerdy seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Nerdy today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $2.55, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Nerdy’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Nerdy?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Nerdy, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NRDY seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NRDY for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on NRDY should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Nerdy, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Nerdy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Nerdy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

