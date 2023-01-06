Should You Investigate Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) At UK£9.94?

While Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Next Fifteen Communications Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Next Fifteen Communications Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Next Fifteen Communications Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £16.16, but it is currently trading at UK£9.94 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Next Fifteen Communications Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Next Fifteen Communications Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Next Fifteen Communications Group's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NFC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NFC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NFC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Next Fifteen Communications Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Next Fifteen Communications Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

