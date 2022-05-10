Should You Investigate Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) At US$48.90?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s ratio of 19.48x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.93x, which means if you buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OLLI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at OLLI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OLLI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for OLLI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings you should know about.

