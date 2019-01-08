Should You Investigate The Phoenix Mills Limited (NSE:PHOENIXLTD) At ₹587?

The Phoenix Mills Limited (NSE:PHOENIXLTD), which is in the real estate business, and is based in India, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NSEI. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Phoenix Mills’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Phoenix Mills still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 32.27x is currently well-above the industry average of 17.13x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Phoenix Mills’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Phoenix Mills look like?

NSEI:PHOENIXLTD Future Profit January 8th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Phoenix Mills. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PHOENIXLTD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PHOENIXLTD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PHOENIXLTD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PHOENIXLTD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Phoenix Mills. You can find everything you need to know about Phoenix Mills in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Phoenix Mills, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

