Should You Investigate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) At US$121?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$156 and falling to the lows of US$113. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether QUALCOMM's current trading price of US$121 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at QUALCOMM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is QUALCOMM Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that QUALCOMM’s ratio of 10.56x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.04x, which means if you buy QUALCOMM today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that QUALCOMM should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since QUALCOMM’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will QUALCOMM generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of QUALCOMM, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? QCOM’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at QCOM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on QCOM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for QUALCOMM (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

