Should You Investigate Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) At AU$2.83?

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$2.98 and falling to the lows of AU$2.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Qube Holdings' current trading price of AU$2.83 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Qube Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Qube Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Qube Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 37.05x is currently well-below the industry average of 46.89x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Qube Holdings’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Qube Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 75% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Qube Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since QUB is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QUB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy QUB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

