Should You Investigate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) At US$81.70?

Let’s talk about the popular Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The company’s shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $108.38 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $81.7. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Quest Diagnostics’s current trading price of $81.7 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Quest Diagnostics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Quest Diagnostics still cheap?

Great news for investors – Quest Diagnostics is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $105.54, but it is currently trading at US$81.70 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Quest Diagnostics’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Quest Diagnostics?

NYSE:DGX Future Profit December 22nd 18 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.8% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Quest Diagnostics. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DGX is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DGX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DGX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Quest Diagnostics.

