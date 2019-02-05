Should You Investigate Raisio plc (HEL:RAIVV) At €2.55?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Raisio plc (HEL:RAIVV), which is in the food business, and is based in Finland, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the HLSE, rising to highs of €2.83 and falling to the lows of €2.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Raisio’s current trading price of €2.55 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Raisio’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What’s the opportunity in Raisio?

Raisio appears to be overvalued according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Raisio’s ratio of 34.01x is above its peer average of 17.21x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Food industry. Furthermore, Raisio’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Raisio?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 94% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Raisio. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RAIVV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe RAIVV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RAIVV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RAIVV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Raisio. You can find everything you need to know about Raisio in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Raisio, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

