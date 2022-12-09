Should You Investigate REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) At AU$121?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established REA Group Limited (ASX:REA). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$130 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$111. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether REA Group's current trading price of AU$121 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at REA Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is REA Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 41.62x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 41.55x, which means if you buy REA Group today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe REA Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, REA Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of REA Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for REA Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in REA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at REA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on REA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for REA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

