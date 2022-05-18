Should You Investigate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) At US$45.14?

While New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$109 and falling to the lows of US$44.09. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether New Relic's current trading price of US$45.14 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at New Relic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in New Relic?

Good news, investors! New Relic is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $58.50, but it is currently trading at US$45.14 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, New Relic’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of New Relic look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. New Relic's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since NEWR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NEWR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NEWR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of New Relic.

