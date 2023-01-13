Should You Investigate Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) At AU$0.088?

While Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Retail Food Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Retail Food Group?

According to my valuation model, Retail Food Group seems to be fairly priced at around 18.32% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Retail Food Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$0.07, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Retail Food Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Retail Food Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Retail Food Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RFG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RFG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Retail Food Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Retail Food Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

