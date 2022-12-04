Should You Investigate Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) At CA$28.92?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Russel Metals’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Russel Metals Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Russel Metals is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$38.69, but it is currently trading at CA$28.92 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Russel Metals’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Russel Metals?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extreme expected decline in the top-line over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. Even with a larger decline in expenses, it seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Russel Metals.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RUS is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RUS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RUS for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Russel Metals, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Russel Metals you should be aware of.

