Should You Investigate Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) At US$82.86?

Let's talk about the popular Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sea’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Sea still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$82.86 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 30% compared to my intrinsic value of $63.68. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sea’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Sea?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sea. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SE’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Sea, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Sea and you'll want to know about these.

