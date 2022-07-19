Should You Investigate Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) At AU$16.67?

While Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$20.93 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$15.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Seven Group Holdings' current trading price of AU$16.67 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Seven Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Seven Group Holdings?

Great news for investors – Seven Group Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Seven Group Holdings’s ratio of 4.61x is below its peer average of 13.39x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. What’s more interesting is that, Seven Group Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Seven Group Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Seven Group Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although SVW is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SVW, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SVW for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Seven Group Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Seven Group Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Seven Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

