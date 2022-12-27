Should You Investigate Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) At AU$20.74?

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Seven Group Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Seven Group Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Seven Group Holdings’s ratio of 19.1x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 17.73x, which means if you buy Seven Group Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Seven Group Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Seven Group Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Seven Group Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Seven Group Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SVW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SVW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SVW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SVW, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Seven Group Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Seven Group Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

