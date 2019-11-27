Should You Investigate SITC International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1308) At HK$8.54?

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1308), which is in the shipping business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on SITC International Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is SITC International Holdings still cheap?

Good news, investors! SITC International Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$12.47, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because SITC International Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of SITC International Holdings look like?

SEHK:1308 Past and Future Earnings, November 27th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SITC International Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 1308 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1308 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 1308. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

