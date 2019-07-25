Should You Investigate SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) At US$10.13?

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), which is in the consumer finance business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on SLM’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is SLM still cheap?

Great news for investors – SLM is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.74, but it is currently trading at US$10.13 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that SLM’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will SLM generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SLM’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? Since SLM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SLM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SLM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

