Should You Investigate SRF Limited (NSE:SRF) At ₹2,259?

SRF Limited (NSE:SRF), which is in the luxury business, and is based in India, led the NSEI gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on SRF’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in SRF?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 34.84%, trading at ₹2,259 compared to my intrinsic value of ₹1675.49. This means that the opportunity to buy SRF at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, SRF’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from SRF?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SRF’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SRF’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SRF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SRF for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SRF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

