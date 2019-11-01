Should You Investigate Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY) At UK£4.09?

Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£4.62 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£3.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Superdry's current trading price of UK£4.09 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Superdry’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Superdry?

Great news for investors – Superdry is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £8.18, but it is currently trading at UK£4.09 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Superdry’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Superdry generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Superdry, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 3.7% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SDRY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SDRY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SDRY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

