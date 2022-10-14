Should You Investigate Treatt plc (LON:TET) At UK£5.70?

While Treatt plc (LON:TET) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Treatt’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Treatt Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Treatt seems to be fairly priced at around 13.90% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Treatt today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £5.00, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Treatt’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Treatt?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Treatt, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TET appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TET for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TET should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Treatt has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Treatt, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

