Should You Investigate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) At US$41.88?

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$51.30 and falling to the lows of US$39.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Trex Company's current trading price of US$41.88 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Trex Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Trex Company?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.03x is currently well-above the industry average of 14.41x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Trex Company’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Trex Company generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Trex Company, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe TREX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TREX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you'd like to know more about Trex Company as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Trex Company has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Trex Company, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

