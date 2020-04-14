Should You Investigate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) At US$25.90?

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Triumph Bancorp’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Triumph Bancorp?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.19% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Triumph Bancorp today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $24.62, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Triumph Bancorp’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Triumph Bancorp?

NasdaqGS:TBK Past and Future Earnings April 14th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Triumph Bancorp, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TBK appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TBK for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TBK should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg.