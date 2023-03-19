Should You Investigate The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) At UK£17.13?

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£20.21 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£16.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Weir Group's current trading price of UK£17.13 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Weir Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Weir Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.95% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Weir Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £16.01, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Weir Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Weir Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Weir Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WEIR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WEIR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Weir Group at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Weir Group.

If you are no longer interested in Weir Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

