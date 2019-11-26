Should You Investigate Wing Tai Holdings Limited (SGX:W05) At S$1.96?

Wing Tai Holdings Limited (SGX:W05), which is in the real estate business, and is based in Singapore, saw its share price hover around a small range of S$1.94 to S$2.09 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wing Tai Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Wing Tai Holdings worth?

Wing Tai Holdings is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Wing Tai Holdings’s ratio of 37.95x is above its peer average of 10.54x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Real Estate industry. In addition to this, it seems like Wing Tai Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Wing Tai Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 20% in the upcoming year, the outlook is positive for Wing Tai Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in W05’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe W05 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on W05 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for W05, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

