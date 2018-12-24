Should You Investigate Wing Tai Holdings Limited (SGX:W05) At S$1.96?

Wing Tai Holdings Limited (SGX:W05), which is in the real estate business, and is based in Singapore, maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the SGX, with a relatively tight range of SGD1.87 to SGD2. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wing Tai Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Wing Tai Holdings still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Wing Tai Holdings’s ratio of 7.57x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.9x, which means if you buy Wing Tai Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe Wing Tai Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Wing Tai Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Wing Tai Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Wing Tai Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? W05 seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on W05, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on W05 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on W05 should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Wing Tai Holdings.

